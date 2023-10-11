5 Pennsylvania centenarians share tips for long, happy life

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — If you were to go into a senior living community somewhere around the country, you may get lucky and meet one person who has lived to be 100 years old.

But if you go to Masonic Village in Sewickley, you'd have met five centenarians.

Pauline, "Polly," Jones, Hazel Monahan, Robert, "Bob," Kerr, Hugh Pollon and Harry Joseck are at or over 100 years of age.

All of them and their honored guests on Wednesday were full of smiles, laughs and cake as Sharon Maas, the recreation coordinator for Masonic Village, did a presentation on each of their lives.

Maas says that these residences are incredible and all still so full of life.

"They are so bright and so sweet," said Maas. "Most of them will just get up and come to any activity that we do. They just have fun. They wake up every day with a smile and they want to have fun with us."

When the first of these five centenarians was born, Woodrow Wilson was president, prohibition was just getting underway and motion pictures were taking the world by storm. These folks saw everything from the Great Depression to the moon landing to Six Super Bowl Championships by the Steelers.

But the big question was about the key to a long life and longevity.

"Good clean living and never tell a lie," said the 100-year-old Kerr.

Joseck, also 100 years old, added, "Respect. Respect for one another."

Jones, who is 101 this year said, "You have to be happy. And then along with that happiness, you have to be caring for others."

But at 105 years of age, Pollon said it all comes down to kindness.

"I think the key to everything is being very nice to everybody," he said. "And if people like you and if you like them, longevity just seems to come."

Maybe these centenarians are all onto something. It sure seems that clean living, kindness and respect all go a very long way indeed.