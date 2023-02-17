5 charged after 1-year-old exposed to cocaine in Jeannette
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Five people are facing charges after police said a 1-year-old was exposed to cocaine and hospitalized last summer.
According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, the county's children's bureau dispatched Jeannette police to a home on South Street in July. The child was taken to AHN Hempfield by the father Michael Dewberry and later taken to Children's Hospital.
Police said Dewberry had left his child at his home on South Street along with the child's mother Samantha Stanford and Latasha Cottrell, Shelly Kemerer and Anna Dengler.
When officers searched the apartment, the district attorney's office said they found "a white powdery substance" on the carpet near a couch where the child slept.
The district attorney's office said two search warrants turned up more drugs, including marijuana and meth.
District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli and Jeannette police are asking anyone who knows where Stanford, Cottrell, Kemerer, Dengler or Dewberry are to call police.
