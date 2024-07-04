4th of July in Pittsburgh is a First Alert Weather Day due to storm chances in the area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I know when it comes to planning out your day, days like today are annoying.

The good news is that most of your day will be dry. There will, however, be a chance for storms today that could impact you. Storms will bring with them frequent lightning along with the potential for gusty winds.

The risk for impact is heightened today due to the holiday and many folks are heading out on boats to enjoy the day on the water.

I have also put in place a First Alert Day for Friday.

Conditions expected for July 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Friday's severe weather chance is higher than today's chance. Technically both days see just parts of the area under a 'slight' level one out of five chance for severe weather. Level 1 is the lowest level given out on any given day. Friday's risk map shows more of our area under that level one risk than today.

Strong wind, lightning, and downpours are the risks for Friday.

Getting back to temperatures, humidity levels are high as we are starting our 4th. Dew points are in the 70s this morning.

Yuck.

Conditions on Thursday and Friday KDKA Weather Center

You're going to feel the damp air as soon as you step out the door today. It's not just going to be humid today but hot too. I have highs hitting the mid to upper 80s today with Pittsburgh hitting the mid to upper 80s. Hopefully, you can stay close to a pool or a lake or river to help stay comfy.

Friday will be just as sticky as today with highs hitting the upper 80s. Humidity levels will fall Saturday afternoon into the evening with a couple of isolated showers around late.

I have Saturday highs in the mid-80s. Morning lows today, Friday, and Saturday dipping to near 70 degrees.

7-day forecast: July 4, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

