45th annual Great Race held in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thousands of runners took to the streets of Pittsburgh over the weekend for the 45th annual Great Race.

There was a 5k race and a 10k race, with both traveling through Oakland and down the Boulevard of the Allies until racers crossed the finish line in Point State Park.

Nick Wolk was the winner of the men's 10k race. He says he runs in the event every year and is the reigning champion.

For the women's race, Jennifer Bigham crossed the finish line just 34 minutes and 36 seconds. She says this was her fourth Great Race win.

Former Mayor Richard Caliguiri started the race back in 1977 to get Pittsburghers out and moving as a community fun run.