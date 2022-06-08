4 people taken to the hospital after truck crashes over hillside

FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed over a hillside and slammed into a tree.

The crash occurred along Rt. 908 in Fawn Township just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Four individuals were taken to the hospital following a crash along Rt. 908 in Fawn Township on Tuesday, Jun. 7th, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders at the scene tell KDKA that there was a total of six individuals inside the truck at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Allegheny County investigators have been called to the scene for assistance.

The conditions of the individuals taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

