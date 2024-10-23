3-year-old boy in Pittsburgh injured in shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 3-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to Collier Street just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday for a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials said officers found a man who said his son was shot in the hand.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers observed a graze wound to the boy's finger. They applied bandages to stop the bleeding, and the child was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. No property damage was found and no shell casings were recovered, authorities said. There have been no arrests.

No other information was released on Wednesday.