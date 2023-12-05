Watch CBS News
3 people taken to the hospital after fire breaks out at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a late-night fire at the Allegheny County Jail.

KDKA's news crew at the scene didn't see any smoke or flames, but saw medics bringing one person out of the jail on a stretcher.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Dispatchers tell KDKA that three people from inside all went to the hospital.

We're working to learn more about exactly where inside the building the fire took place and the details on the people taken to the hospital. 

First published on December 5, 2023 / 3:16 AM EST

