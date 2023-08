3 people flown to the hospital after crash in Butler Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Butler County are investigating a crash in Oakland Township.

The crash happened along Rt. 38 near the Oneida Valley Reservoir.

Butler County dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.