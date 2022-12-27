3 people escape house fire in Beechview

BEECHVIEW, Pa. (KDKA) - New information has been released on a house fire that kept firefighters busy early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

The building suffered heavy damage.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Chief Daryl Jones told KDKA three people were inside when the building went up in flames. Firefighters pulled two of them from the home; the third person got out by themself.

Two people were taken to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition.

The investigation into what caused the fire is just getting underway.