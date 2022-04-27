Watch CBS News

3 people arrested in New Castle drug bust

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were arrested and taken to jail following the execution of a search warrant in New Castle on Tuesday.

New Castle Police say the search warrant execution was a joint effort between their department, the Lawrence County Special Operations Unit, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

According to police, officers entered a home along Hamilton Street in New Castle on Tuesday and found 3 individuals inside the residence.

Once inside the home, officers found suspected heroin/fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, a handgun, cash, scales, and cell phones.

thumbnail-278568662-295831116056535-8032240436129048949-n.jpg
City of New Castle Police Department

All three individuals were arrested and are facing drug-related charges. 

Two of the individuals are facing firearms charges.

First published on April 27, 2022 / 1:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

