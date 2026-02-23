Scratch-off worth $3 million bought in Allegheny County

Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Allegheny County won $3 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said on Monday that the winning 3s a Charm ticket was sold at the BP on Alter Road in Harrison Township. The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The lottery says 3s a Charm is a $30 game with top prizes of $3 million.

Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, meaning the lottery doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery only learns where winning tickets were bought after a prize has been claimed. Anyone who has a winning lottery ticket should sign the back and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

It also comes as a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that was bought in Westmoreland County won the jackpot in Friday's drawing. It matched all five balls drawn, 6-9-23-24-26, to win $500,000. That winning ticket was sold at VFW Post 92 on Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell. They'll get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 14,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes. The lottery says players should check every ticket, every time.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales started in 1972, the lottery said it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like transportation, care services and prescription services.