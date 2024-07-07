3 juveniles recovering after being stabbed during fight in Harrison Township

3 juveniles recovering after being stabbed during fight in Harrison Township

3 juveniles recovering after being stabbed during fight in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three juveniles are now recovering after they were stabbed during a fight in Harrison Township on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Natrona Community Park around 7:30 p.m. where they found three boys stabbed.

Officers say they located a vehicle not far from the scene where a woman and another man were attempting to leave.

That's when they learned the man in the car, identified as Terrell Ellis, pulled out a knife after getting into an argument with the other boys over a missing wallet.

The knife used in the incident was located in a portable toilet near where the car was initially parked.

Ellis is now facing multiple charges.