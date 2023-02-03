3 charged after baby tests positive for fentanyl twice in one month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after police said an infant was exposed to fentanyl at a home in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, a 6-month-old girl tested positive for fentanyl twice in a month. Police said both times, she was being treated for an unrelated medical issue and doctors found fentanyl in her system.

Investigators said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the home on Denglar Sreet and "drug evidence" very close to over-the-counter medicine for babies.

Samantha and Sherry Yeso turned themselves in on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession. They're both in the Allegheny County Jail.

A third person is expected to turn himself in as well, police said.