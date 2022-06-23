Watch CBS News
Local News

3 arrested after McKees Rocks drug bust

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were arrested after police raided a house in McKees Rocks. 

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant at 12D Valley Street after a narcotics investigation, police said Thursday. 

Officers said they seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, illegal proceeds and several stolen firearms.

Arrest made: After a narcotics investigation completed by McKees Rocks Police Department Investigations, a search...

Posted by McKees Rocks Police Department on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams were found inside the residence. They were arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

The state attorney general's office and police from Allegheny County Housing Authority and Stowe Township also helped search the home. 

First published on June 23, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.