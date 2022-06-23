3 arrested after McKees Rocks drug bust

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were arrested after police raided a house in McKees Rocks.

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant at 12D Valley Street after a narcotics investigation, police said Thursday.

Officers said they seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, illegal proceeds and several stolen firearms.

Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams were found inside the residence. They were arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The state attorney general's office and police from Allegheny County Housing Authority and Stowe Township also helped search the home.