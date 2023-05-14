Watch CBS News
2nd annual Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books takes place in East Liberty

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second annual Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books was held in East Liberty on Saturday.

More than 70 authors and poets were there, telling their stories and reading books covering topics from history, mystery, and science fiction to romance and thrillers.

Organizers said the community-based event is something Pittsburgh has embraced and hope it will continue to make an impact on readers for years to come.

"There's nothing more important than putting a book in a child's hand, especially if they like that and want another book. Boy, you have done something for a child's life. I am an example of that. Being able to do that kind of stuff is really wonderful, and that's part of what's going on here," said Marshall Cohen, founder of the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books.

Some of KDKA's favorite personalities were at the event today, hosting some of the programs, including Josh Taylor.

The festival was free to anyone who attended.

