29th annual Allegheny County Music Festival headlined by Pink Talking Fish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, you can rock out for a good cause at Hartwood Acres.

It's the 29th annual Allegheny County Music Festival and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

This year's headliner is Pink Talking Fish.

They're a band that fuses the works of Pink Floyd, the Talking Heads, and Phish.

Their set is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from admission will benefit the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund.

That fund goes toward music enrichment programs for kids in the county.

Tickets and a full schedule can be found at this link!