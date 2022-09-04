Watch CBS News
Local News

29th annual Allegheny County Music Festival headlined by Pink Talking Fish

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Music Festival scheduled for Labor Day Weekend
Allegheny County Music Festival scheduled for Labor Day Weekend 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, you can rock out for a good cause at Hartwood Acres.

It's the 29th annual Allegheny County Music Festival and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

This year's headliner is Pink Talking Fish.

They're a band that fuses the works of Pink Floyd, the Talking Heads, and Phish.

Their set is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

All proceeds from admission will benefit the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund. 

That fund goes toward music enrichment programs for kids in the county.

Tickets and a full schedule can be found at this link!

First published on September 4, 2022 / 1:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.