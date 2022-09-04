29th annual Allegheny County Music Festival headlined by Pink Talking Fish
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, you can rock out for a good cause at Hartwood Acres.
It's the 29th annual Allegheny County Music Festival and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.
This year's headliner is Pink Talking Fish.
They're a band that fuses the works of Pink Floyd, the Talking Heads, and Phish.
Their set is slated to begin at 8 p.m.
All proceeds from admission will benefit the Allegheny County Music Festival Fund.
That fund goes toward music enrichment programs for kids in the county.
