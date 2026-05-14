29 dogs, 4 horses rescued after being abandoned at Pennsylvania property

A total of 29 dogs and four horses were rescued from a property in Pennsylvania where they'd been abandoned, the ANNA Shelter said.

In a Facebook post, the shelter in Erie said it was called by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday evening about a property where dogs and horses had been abandoned. While some animals had already died, the remaining animals needed help.

The nearly three dozen animals had no food or water and were living in conditions that were unsafe and unsanitary, the ANNA Shelter said. On Tuesday morning, staff members came out and took the dogs and horses, which is their biggest large-scale rescue of 2026. Citing an ongoing investigation, the shelter said it can't provide any more information.

A total of 29 dogs and four horses were rescued from a property in Pennsylvania where they'd been abandoned, the ANNA Shelter said. (Photo: ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

The shelter gave a shoutout to the repair shop BB's Truck and Auto Service Inc., saying when they were loading the box truck on Monday night, they found it wouldn't start. A crew came over at 4 p.m., figured out the problem, ordered the part and had them back up and running at 5:15 p.m.

All of the animals will be available for adoption once they're released by veterinarians, the shelter said.

"Keep sending the love and support you, our #Annafamily always does! It keeps getting heavier and you keep helping us make it happen!" the ANNA Shelter wrote on Facebook.