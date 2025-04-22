Record number of travelers plan to hit the road for summer vacation, survey shows

Summer 2025 shaping up to be season of exploration

Summer 2025 shaping up to be season of exploration

Summer 2025 shaping up to be season of exploration

A recent survey shows summer 2025 is shaping up to be the season of exploration.

KDKA Consumer Investigator Meghan Schiller explains why a record number of Americans plan to pack their bags for some destinations a little more off the beaten path.

Nearly half of all Americans, 44 percent, plan to go on vacation this summer, with a majority either maintaining or increasing their travel frequency compared to last summer.

"Things are shifting. So, travel is back," said Kristen Taylor, vice president of operations for Vacasa. "We obviously saw a lot of change during COVID. We saw the lockdowns. Then we saw the travel boom. Staycations have been a big thing the past few summers. So, people going to real close markets, staying in their own cities, maybe being a tourist in their own town."

Taylor with Vacasa, a short-term vacation rental property company, says people plan to stay stateside this summer but want to travel outside of their city.

Vacasa surveyed 1,000 Americans hoping to find out where people want to go, finding 65 percent of travelers are headed to the coasts.

"We learned, first and foremost, water destinations, fresh adventures, nature escapes and staying stateside were the big takeaways," said Taylor. "So, the locations themselves were no surprise. People are looking for beautiful, warm beaches. For our East Coast, our Midwest travelers, Ocean City, Maryland, can't beat it. Historic, beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was a really big one."

We can't forget Florida with places like Destin, Miramar and Panama City Beach taking top spots, along with the Outer Banks in North Carolina and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

And forget solo adventures; 48 percent of Gen Z travelers (with birthdates between 1997 and 2012) plan to travel, and most will bring friends.

"The Gen Z traveler is really the dominant group right now. So, they're traveling with groups of friends, work remote, have a little more freedom and flexibility, and then being able to pop around to different locations," said Taylor.

And don't underestimate Gen X (people born between 1965 to 1980). They officially claimed the top spot for planning family vacations, with 57 percent planning to travel with kids, beating the 54 percent of millennials (born between 1981 to 1996) traveling with littles.

"There's some smart spending going on. There's a lot of deal hunters. So, the Gen Z and the millennial traveler are definitely looking for those deals, and they're seeking destinations where they can unplug," said Taylor.

Speaking of unplugging, the survey found that the great outdoors is calling, with 29 percent of travelers planning to hit a national park and 27 percent hoping to visit a lake.