Six more weeks: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

PUNXSUTAWNEY (KDKA) - Phil has spoken...well, more Phil has seen. The Inner Circle has translated and now that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter.

This morning at Gobbler's Knob, people gathered to celebrate the 137th year of the tradition and for the 108th time, Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

"It is an honor for me to be here today with the world-famous weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil," said Acting Secretary of Community and Economic Development Rick Siger. "We are very fortunate to have thousands flock to the Pennsylvania Wilds each year to await his prediction and to have millions more tune in on television to learn of winter's fate."

The event dates back to 1887 when a group of hunters dubbed themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club" and from there proclaimed Phil to be the groundhog that would predict the weather.

As the folklore goes, should Phil see his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter, if he doesn't, he promises an early spring.

Each year, more the 20,000 visitors descend upon Punxsutawney for the festivities that include music, hot beverages, snacks, and of course, Phil's prediction.

"Every February 2 it's amazing to see the faithful followers of Punxsutawney Phil who gather early in the morning at Gobbler's Knob," said Thomas A. Dunkel, the President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. "You can feel the excitement and energy from the crowd."

It's fitting that Phil called for six more weeks of winter as our very own Ron Smiley tells us this morning, we're in for a pretty rough cold snap. You can read his forecast right here!