Over 20 cats rescued from 'nightmare' in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- More than 20 cats were rescued from deplorable conditions in Fayette County.

Ninth Life Rescue Center said they've found 26 cats in the "nightmare" case. Two died in addition to those that didn't make it out of the home alive, the rescue wrote in a "plea for help" on Facebook.

The non-profit said the cats were emaciated, dehydrated and starving.

"Some have urine burns on their feet, rotting teeth, flea dermatitis, open wounds from fighting or injuries from just walking around. Everyone was polluted with fleas to the point of anemia," the Facebook post read.

The organization said no food, water or litterboxes were found in the home. Photos posted to social media showed the house covered in trash.

They said their medical bill at PVSEC "is up thousands." They're also looking for cat fosters as well as dog fosters after one dog was pulled from the home.

"We were full before this, but Fayette County has next to no resources for animals," the rescue wrote.