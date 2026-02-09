Watch CBS News
2-year-old girl in Pennsylvania killed after being run over by tractor, police say

Michael Guise
A 2-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a tractor in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. 

The East Lampeter Township Police Department said in a news release that first responders were called to Newport Road in Leola for a farming accident on Saturday around 9 p.m. Police said that a man was operating the tractor in the northbound lane of Newport Road when a 2-year-old girl fell from the tractor and was run over by the rear tire. 

Crews performed first aid at the scene, but the child died from her injuries, East Lampeter Township police said in the news release. Police are investigating the incident. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has custody of the child's body, according to the news release.

No other information was released on Monday. 

Farming accidents in Pennsylvania 

Nearly 20 people died from injuries suffered during farm-related incidents in 2024, according to a report. 

Penn State University's College of Agricultural Sciences said in its annual report, citing 2024 data, that 19 people died last year, which was lower than the 25-year average of 28 deaths per year. 

"However, it is important to note that the number of fatalities in agriculture can vary greatly from one year to another," the report noted. 

Lancaster and York counties were the two counties with more than one death. About a quarter of the victims were under 10 years old, the report said. 

"Agriculture is among the most dangerous occupations," the report said.

