2 men charged with stealing $50K worth of guns from Cranberry Township home

Two men are facing charges after police said they broke into a home in Cranberry Township and stole 19 guns worth over $50,000 last month.

Mathew Snippert and Coby Andrzejewski, both from Erie County, are facing a slew of charges, including burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief in connection with the alleged break-in.

According to court paperwork, Cranberry Township police were called to the home on Plains Church Road on March 25. While there, detectives said they learned a basement window had been destroyed and the homeowner had discovered 19 rifles and shotguns, worth a combined $51,352, were stolen.

Police said their investigation led them to two homes in Erie County a few days later, where they talked to Snippert and Andrzejewski. According to the criminal complaint, both men admitted to committing the burglary in Cranberry Township.

Investigators were able to recover the guns at Andrzejewski's and Snippert's homes. Detectives said they found eight stolen firearms at Andrzejewski's home in Washington Township and 11 stolen firearms at Snippert's home in Millcreek Township.

Both men were charged this week. Court paperwork shows they're scheduled for preliminary hearings on May 16. A judge set their bail at $25,000 unsecured.