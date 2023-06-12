2 men killed in Butler County motorcycle crash
EAU CLAIRE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed after a crash in Butler County.
State police said the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving on Route 38 north of North Wayne Street in Eau Claire when the driver lost control and hit a Ram 2500 shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Both 32-year-old Zachary McGregor and 31-year-old Caleb Kiely were killed, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old woman, was hurt but police said she wasn't taken to the hospital.
