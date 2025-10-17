2 killed in Butler County crash

Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Forward Township, Butler County, on Friday, troopers said.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Evans City Road, or State Route 68, near Buhl Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said they learned that a Jeep Cherokee driven by 69-year-old Kathryn McGown of Evans City crossed over the double yellow line and hit a Cadillac XTS driven by 80-year-old Marcia Carnahan of Slippery Rock.

Two people were killed in a crash on Evans City Road in Forward Township, Butler County. (Photo: KDKA)

Troopers said both women were pronounced dead at the scene. McGown wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The crash shut down the road in both directions, but Route 68 has since reopened.

Police said they're continuing to investigate.