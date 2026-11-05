2 killed in fiery crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County

2 people were killed in a fiery crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County Coroner John Ackerman said that two people died following a single vehicle crash along the side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday evening in Hempfield Township.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the Rt. 136 overpass. The coroner said that a passing driver reported the crash and that the vehicle had caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, discovering that the two people inside the vehicle had died, the coroner said. Their identities were not released.

An aerial view from the KDKA Drone Team appears to show that a vehicle crashed from above the Turnpike along Rt. 136. It's unclear what led up to the crash at the time.

The coroner said that the process of identifying the individuals is ongoing and that additional information will be released at a later time.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are also investigating the deadly crash.