2 juveniles shot in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two juveniles were shot in Homewood on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh police said the two juveniles were found with gunshot wounds to their legs on Tioga Street after officers responded to an alert for more than a dozen rounds fired on Susquehanna Street.

The two boys, whose ages weren't released, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police didn't say what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects but said the investigation is ongoing.