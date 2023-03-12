Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after car crashes into PRT bus

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing into a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus Saturday morning.

The driver crossed the center line while traveling on Hamilton Avenue in East Liberty, according to the Tribune-Review.

Firefighters had to free one of the individuals trapped inside.

The car's passenger was last listed in critical condition. The driver is expected to be okay.

No word on any other injuries. 

An investigation is underway into the cause.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 10:13 PM

