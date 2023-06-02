Watch CBS News
2 accused of robbing T-Mobile store in Bethel Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park police chief says two men were arrested for robbing a T-Mobile store.

The suspects got away with six phones that cost more than $5,000. Store employees tried to stop the two, who police believe are from Maryland, but one of them swung a screwdriver at the workers and got away.

Police caught up with them at the Surrey Garden Apartments on Baptist Road. 

