2 accused of robbing T-Mobile store in Bethel Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park police chief says two men were arrested for robbing a T-Mobile store.
The suspects got away with six phones that cost more than $5,000. Store employees tried to stop the two, who police believe are from Maryland, but one of them swung a screwdriver at the workers and got away.
Police caught up with them at the Surrey Garden Apartments on Baptist Road.
