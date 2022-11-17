19-year-old man arrested in deadly West Mifflin stabbing

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after a deadly stabbing in West Mifflin earlier this week.

(Photo: Allegheny County police)

A warrant was issued for Robert Anger of Homestead in the death of 65-year-old Marcel Thompson, police announced Thursday.

Police later said Anger had been taken into custody.

Thompson was found with multiple stab wounds outside an apartment building on Midway Drive on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said their investigation led them to Anger as a suspect. He's charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary.