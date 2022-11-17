Watch CBS News
Local News

19-year-old man arrested in deadly West Mifflin stabbing

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Teen wanted in deadly West Mifflin stabbing
Teen wanted in deadly West Mifflin stabbing 00:19

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after a deadly stabbing in West Mifflin earlier this week.

kdka-robert-anger.png
(Photo: Allegheny County police)

A warrant was issued for Robert Anger of Homestead in the death of 65-year-old Marcel Thompson, police announced Thursday.

Police later said Anger had been taken into custody.  

Thompson was found with multiple stab wounds outside an apartment building on Midway Drive on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Detectives said their investigation led them to Anger as a suspect. He's charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and burglary. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 1:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.