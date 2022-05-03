19-year-old man charged after pulling gun on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old was taken into custody after being confronted by police along East Carson Street.

Dayqual Allen is facing numerous charges after police say he had a gun in his possession and was being confrontational with people who were walking by him on East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Investigators say Allen is 19 years old and legally not allowed to have a gun on him. Police say he got into a fight with another man on Sunday night and after that, cameras showed him waving the gun around.

Police say he then started walking towards S. 18th Street and when police told him to stop, he took off.

Officers say he was weaving through various streets and houses.

Eventually, police caught Allen and discovered he was on probation.

They say they found a magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition on him, but no gun.

After searching the area, they located the weapon, which they quickly learned was stolen and Allen was taken to jail.

Allen's charges include disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and carrying a firearm without a license.