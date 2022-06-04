18-year-old accused of viciously attacking foster mother taken into custody

MUNHALL (KDKA) - Police have taken 18-year-old Elrades Wright into custody.

They said he viciously attacked his foster mother in Whittaker.

Police said the 64-year-old foster mother told them Wright tried to drown her in the toilet, strangled her, and stabbed her in the neck.

From there, Wright stole her car, and an officer in Munhall spotted him.

Wright refused to pull over and he was chased until he crashed the car, and was taken into custody.

The mother was then taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.