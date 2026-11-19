A 17-year-old high school student was killed in a crash that also seriously injured another teenager and a woman in Lawrence County on Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to the public information release report, police said the 17-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west on State Route 208 near Edgebrook Lane in Wilmington Township around 7:30 a.m. when she crossed into the eastbound lane, slid sideways and hit a GMC Acadia driven by a 67-year-old woman.

Police said the 17-year-old died while her 19-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with a suspected serious injury, as was the driver of the Acadia.

The Wilmington Area School District said the girl killed was a high school student, calling her death "tragic." Her identity hasn't been released.

"The loss of a young life is heartbreaking, and this tragedy has deeply affected our entire school community," Wilmington Area School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Briggs said in a letter to families. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and all those whose lives have been touched by this devastating loss."

The district said grief counseling and support services will be available to students and staff.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of care and support throughout the community as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together," Briggs' statement said.

Police did not release any other details about the crash on Thursday. There was no update on the conditions of the 19-year-old or 67-year-old.