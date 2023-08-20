16-year-old in stable condition after being found with gunshot wound in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after being found with a gunshot wound to his leg in Brentwood Saturday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit responded to a request for assistance in... Posted by Allegheny County Police Department on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Emergency dispatchers were notified just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday of a juvenile who was shot near the intersection of Meadowbrook Boulevard and Brownsville Road. First responders found the teen with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.