Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old in stable condition after being found with gunshot wound in Brentwood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after being found with a gunshot wound to his leg in Brentwood Saturday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department's General Investigations Unit responded to a request for assistance in...

Posted by Allegheny County Police Department on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Emergency dispatchers were notified just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday of a juvenile who was shot near the intersection of Meadowbrook Boulevard and Brownsville Road. First responders found the teen with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.