155 violations committed throughout Pa. during last month's Operation Safe Stop

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police and school districts have released the results of last month's Operation Safe Stop.

155 violations were committed throughout the state on October 19. 

The number of violations reported was a decrease from the 252 that were reported the prior year.

The goal of the program is to highlight the importance of school transportation safety.

Drivers must stop at least 10 feet from the bus when its red lights are flashing and when the stop arm is extended. 

