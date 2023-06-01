Watch CBS News
150-ton 'superload' to travel through Western Pa. on slow journey from Allegheny Co. to Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive 'superload' is expected to cause slowdowns on several Western Pennsylvania roadways as it makes its way through our area today.

The 150-ton load consists of a giant steel cone that's 136' long and weighs 150 tons.

The load will leave Allegheny Co. via the Tri-Boro Expressway around 9 a.m. Monday and makes its way to Columbiana, Ohio via the following route:

  • State Rt. 22 East
  • State Rt. 119 North
  • State Rt. 437 North
  • State Rt. 36 North
  • State Rt. 322 West
  • Interstate 80 West

The slow-moving, two-lane operation will be traveling approximately 25-30 miles per hour. 

Traffic stoppages and delays are expected.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:53 AM

