150-ton 'superload' to travel through Western Pa. on slow journey from Allegheny Co. to Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive 'superload' is expected to cause slowdowns on several Western Pennsylvania roadways as it makes its way through our area today.

The 150-ton load consists of a giant steel cone that's 136' long and weighs 150 tons.

The load will leave Allegheny Co. via the Tri-Boro Expressway around 9 a.m. Monday and makes its way to Columbiana, Ohio via the following route:

State Rt. 22 East

State Rt. 119 North

State Rt. 437 North

State Rt. 36 North

State Rt. 322 West

Interstate 80 West

The slow-moving, two-lane operation will be traveling approximately 25-30 miles per hour.

Traffic stoppages and delays are expected.