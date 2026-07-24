Teenager killed in late-night pedestrian crash on busy Pittsburgh-area road

McKnight Road was shut down for a few hours on Thursday night due to a deadly pedestrian crash that left one teenager dead.

Just before 10 p.m., the portion of McKnight Road in Ross Township was shut down due to the crash. The crash happened between Seibert Road and Patrick Place.

KDKA

In the aftermath of the crash, one person had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, where they ultimately died.

The victim was later identified as 15-year-old Michael Wade of Brighton Heights.

On Thursday night, KDKA-TV crews on the scene did see at least one person being taken away in a police car, but it is not yet known why they were being taken away by police.

We have reached out to local police to determine if any charges are forthcoming as a result of the deadly crash.