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Teenager killed in late-night pedestrian crash on busy Pittsburgh-area road

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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McKnight Road was shut down for a few hours on Thursday night due to a deadly pedestrian crash that left one teenager dead. 

Just before 10 p.m., the portion of McKnight Road in Ross Township was shut down due to the crash. The crash happened between Seibert Road and Patrick Place. 

mcknightroadcrash.png
KDKA

In the aftermath of the crash, one person had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, where they ultimately died. 

The victim was later identified as 15-year-old Michael Wade of Brighton Heights. 

On Thursday night, KDKA-TV crews on the scene did see at least one person being taken away in a police car, but it is not yet known why they were being taken away by police. 

We have reached out to local police to determine if any charges are forthcoming as a result of the deadly crash. 

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