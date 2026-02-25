Memorial service held for 14th Quartermaster Detachment service members killed in 1991

It was all about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country on Wednesday at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Hempfield Township

In 1991, just six days into their deployment, 13 service members from the 14th Quartermaster Detachment were killed during Operation Desert Storm when an Iraqi Scud missile hit their base in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 28 soldiers were killed, and 99 others were wounded. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops during the First Gulf War.

Mary Rhoads was a member of the 14th Quartermaster Detachment who was there during the attack. She says she comes to this memorial service every year for one reason.

"We made a promise, when the kids died, that we would never forget," said Rhoads. "And that is what we do."

Rhoads says many of the survivors from the attack have now passed on, but those who are still alive make it a point to come here each February.

And it's not just survivors who come to pay their respects, it's also family members, like Rebecca Boxler, who was just 15 when she lost her father, Sargent John Thomas Boxler.

"It's important to me, 35 years later, to bring my family and the generations upon us to come see that people still remember, they still care, their sacrifices didn't go unnoticed, and they are still 100% loved by everyone here," Boxler said. "It makes us feel good. It is not a sad day; it's a happy day. Very rejoiceful to see the people we've grown up with for the last 35 years. We have a special connection."

Thirteen of the 14th Quartermaster are gone, but not forgotten.