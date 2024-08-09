Watch CBS News
14-year-old battling extremely rare cancer gets one happy day to fish - "Feels like none of this happened."

By Patrick Damp

UPMC helps teen battling rare cancer get a sense of normalcy
UPMC helps teen battling rare cancer get a sense of normalcy 01:03

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local teenager who has been battling through cancer treatments was given a special surprise from his care team on Thursday. 

14-year-old Quinton Morrow was diagnosed with a rare neurological cancer late last year and spent much of his summer this year at UPMC Children's Hospital. 

Ahead of his anticipated release, and with the help of UPMC's Mercy Hospital's "Gone Fishin'" Program, Quinton got to spend the afternoon catching some fish at Carnegie Lake in Highland Park. 

"It feels like none of it happened and I'm doing what I'd do at home," Quinton said. "It feels to me like I'm free from the hospital and all the alcohol smells and wipes and stuff." 

Quinton's ailment is so rare that just three kids per one million are diagnosed with this type of cancer. 

It was discovered when he hurt his back during football and during an examination tumors were discovered in his spine. 

Prior to his diagnosis, Quinton was a very active kid and always doing something whether it was fishing, football, wrestling, track, or rifle shooting. 

The oldest of three brothers has now gone through surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. 

He isn't fighting alone, though. A Facebook group has people praying for him and it has members from all across 50 states. 

"I feel happy, happy I get to be out here and fish." 

