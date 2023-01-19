13-year-old boy accused of killing teen in Clairton in jail after bail was revoked
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 13-year-old boy charged with shooting and killing another teen in Clairton is now in jail after his bail was revoked.
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail after previously being let out on nonmonetary bond on Tuesday.
That bond was revoked on Wednesday.
Police say Rich-Cabbagestalk shot and killed 13-year-old Chase Jones on Monday night while they were playing video games.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.
