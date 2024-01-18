13 animals found dead at Pittsburgh-area home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than a dozen animals were found dead at a home in Butler County on Thursday, authorities said.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pennsylvania State Police said an investigation is underway after the dead animals were found in Slippery Rock Township.

In the news release posted to social media, state police said troopers from the Butler County barracks served a search warrant at a home in Slippery Rock Township on Monday for animal cruelty. At the home, troopers found "obvious signs of neglect and starvation" in all the animals. Officials said 10 alpacas, a basset hound, a chicken and a duck were found dead.

State police said the owner surrendered 60 other animals, which included a horse, alpacas, ducks, chickens, dogs and cats. The animals are headed to the ANNA Shelter in Erie. According to its website, the ANNA Shelter's goal is to "provide unwanted, stray, abused or neglected animals with a safe nurturing loving environment where they can be either reunited with their owners or placed into a new home."

State police added that several children live at the home but were not there when police served the search warrant.

"Child Youth Services were contacted and responded to the scene and the children are safe at this time," state police said in the news release.

It is not clear if the owner of the home will face any charges. The owner was not identified by state police on Thursday.