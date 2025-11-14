11-year-old shot by cousin while playing with guns in Beaver County, DA says

An 11-year-old boy was shot while he and his cousin were playing with guns in Beaver County, the district attorney said.

Police responded to the shooting on Herman Road in Marion Township around 11:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a boy shot in the stomach.

Police responded to a shooting on Herman Road in Marion Township on Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo: KDKA)

County detectives were called in to assist with the investigation as first responders took the boy by helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital. His exact injuries are unknown, but he needed surgery.

The 11-year-old and his 14-year-old cousin got into a gun safe after finding the key and they started playing, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said. One wasn't operable and they didn't realize the other, a .22 caliber, was loaded. Bible said the 14-year-old then shot his cousin.

Early indications show this was an accident, but the investigation is ongoing, Bible said. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.