11-year-old cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 11-year-old cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Friday night in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the 11-year-old boy was hit at around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Street.
Officials said he was alert and conscious when first responders arrived. He sustained "minor injuries" to his arms and legs and was taken to a local hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
Police are investigating.
