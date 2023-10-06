Watch CBS News
$1,000 a week for life: Pittsburgh area gas station sells winning scratch-off ticket

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

VALENCIA, Pa. (KDKA) - A Butler County lottery player now has some more than guaranteed income for the rest of their life. 

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game, "The Game of LIFE" offers winners a jackpot of $1,000 a week for life. 

The winning ticket was sold in Butler County at a Sheetz retailer on Dori Drive in Valencia. 

Now, the winner gets $1,000 a week for life or a cash option of $1.04 million, thanks to the $10 scratch-off ticket. 

The Sheetz location will now get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Meanwhile, the big prize is still up for grabs. 

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.4 billion and the next drawing is scheduled for Saturday night. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players who win scratch-off games that the prizes do expire if the ticket is not redeemed within one year of the end-sale date. 

You can see the Powerball-winning numbers on KDKA-TV Weekend News on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

