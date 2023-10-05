Powerball jackpot surges to $1.4 billion after no one matches all six winning numbers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Powerball jackpot is growing again after no one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing!

The next drawing is set for Saturday -- and that jackpot is worth an estimated $1.4 billion.

This marks the first time in Powerball history that two back-to-back jackpots have reached the billion-dollar mark, according to Powerball officials.

The cash option for the new jackpot is $643 million. The jackpot is the third largest in the game's history.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64, and a Powerball of 1.

While no one won the jackpot prize, you will still want to check your tickets.

One ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers with the Powerplay option, making it worth $2 million.

Another matched the first five numbers without the Powerplay, making it a $1 million winner.

Powerball jackpots have climbed past the $1 billion mark two other times: once, in January 2016, when a $1.586 billion grand prize went to winning tickets purchased in California, Florida and Tennessee; and, again, in November 2022, when a ticket purchased in California won the largest Powerball jackpot ever with $2.04 billion.

Powerball drawings happen weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, beginning at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday night, October 7.

Like past drawings, it will also be available to live stream on Powerball.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.