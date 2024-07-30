Upwards of 100 cats found at northern Pennsylvania home in deplorable conditions

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A shelter in Erie is working to rescue upwards of 100 cats that were found living in deplorable conditions.

The ANNA Shelter said it all began when state police responded to a welfare check at a home in Erie County. The shelter said it was called to help remove two dogs and an estimated 75-100 cats in and around the house.

"Thankfully, the human involved has been removed from this environment and is receiving the care they desperately need," the shelter said, adding, "Sadly the animals in the house needed as much care as their human."

Several animals died and many others are in desperate need of medical attention, the shelter said. By Monday night, they had removed 42 cats and two dogs and workers were returning Tuesday to trap the remaining 50-plus cats.

"All of the animals in our care are receiving the medical attention they need and the cats will be assessed for our adoption program and barn cat program. Please keep the human, animals and our staff in your thoughts and prayers and send good your most positive vibes and energy their way! These kinds of rescues are heavy and resource depleting - emotionally, physically, financially, etc.," the shelter wrote.

The shelter also said donations help cover the large intake of cats.