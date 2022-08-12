Watch CBS News
Local News

1-year-old girl hit, killed by driver of vehicle in Brownsville

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: August 11, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: August 11, 2022 02:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Fayette County.

State police said troopers responded Thursday around 5:15 p.m. to Green Street in Brownsville for a report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash. State police said the girl was killed in the crash, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police are investigating. It is not clear if any charges have been filed against the driver.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 10:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.