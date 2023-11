Man recovering after being shot in Clairton

Man recovering after being shot in Clairton

Man recovering after being shot in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is recovering after he was found with a gunshot wound to his leg in Clairton.

Allegheny County police say they responded to the scene on Elm Street before 8 p.m. Saturday night. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.