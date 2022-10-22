Watch CBS News
1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Medical Examiner Arrives On Scene Of Fire In Clairton
Medical Examiner Arrives On Scene Of Fire In Clairton 00:25

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.

One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.

Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 7:25 PM

