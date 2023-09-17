Man dies after being struck by truck at construction site

1 person in critical condition after being struck by truck

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man has died in the hospital after a crash at a construction site in South Fayette Saturday evening.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers were notified of an accident at Stonegate Drive in South Fayette involving a truck tractor towing a flatbed trailer around 1 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found an adult male victim, later identified as Lewis Alling, who was struck by the truck tractor. Alling was loading a flatbed trailer when the truck tractor began to move backward, striking Alling, according to police.

The vehicle also hit a backhoe that was parked over a gas line being worked on by Columbia Gas personnel.

As first responders tended to the vehicle, Columbia Gas workers arrived at the scene and were able to secure the gas line, cutting off any potential danger.

Alling was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Allegheny County police continue to investigate the incident. Columbia Gas says that they will resume operations at the site on Monday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.