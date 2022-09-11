1 hospitalized following shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a reported shooting in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

The call came in around 9:30 Saturday night.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 said one person was transported from the scene on Charles Street, near Knox Avenue.

Our crew found a car damaged by bullets -- that crashed into a building down an alleyway off Charles Street.

